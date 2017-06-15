Demopolis Police Host Annual Youth Leadership Academy

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A summer program in Demopolis is working to build a brighter future for the city by investing in tomorrow’s leaders today.

The Demopolis Police Youth Leadership Academy is working to help develop the community leaders of the future.

The annual program features two summer sessions with 20 slots available for kids age 11 to 15.

Participants are taught communication skills, the importance of cooperation and other skills necessary to be a good leader.

Elias Smith said he learned a lot about being a leader.

“If you’re not trying to be better then you’re naturally going to get worse,” he said.

“You have to be pushing yourself at least a little bit. You have to be pushing others, encouraging others, said Smith.

“It takes work and it takes conscious effort and thinking to plan out how you’re going to lead and how you’re going to accomplish various things,” said Smith.

“I think its really fun, its been a really good time for me, said participant Anthony Matthews.

“We just went fishing this morning and I had caught a big fish and its, this is the best time in my life that I have had in like a long time.”

The Youth Leadership Academy wraps up Friday.

A graduation ceremony will be held for both sessions Friday at Rooster Hall at 6 pm.