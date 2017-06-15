Escaped Inmates Wanted For Killing Two Prison Guards Captured

by Darryl Hood

Georgia’s top corrections official said he’s relieved the escaped inmates sought in the killings of two prison guards have been caught.

Authorities said Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were captured Thursday in Tennessee after leading police on a chase by car and by foot.

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier said in a news release that the pair “will be brought to justice swiftly for their heinous crime against our Officers.”

Dozier also expressed gratitude to all of the law enforcement officers who provided support and assistance in the search for the two men, who had been on the run since early Tuesday.

Authorities have said Rowe and Dubose overpowered and disarmed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue as the officers were transporting 33 inmates between prisons.

