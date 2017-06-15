Greenville Police Investigating Teen Shooting

by Caitlyn Cline

One 18-year-old is in jail and another in the hospital after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Greenville.

Police responded to a call on S. Conecuh St. near Perdue Place at 6:57 P.M. Wednesday afternoon. They found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the young man was shot twice in the back with a .45 caliber pistol. He was taken to the local hospital and then flown to a Birmingham hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Police are not identifying the victim at this time

A little more than an hour later, Greenville Police arrested a suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Jamoney Moore. Moore is charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Butler County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Investigators say Moore and his victim had a violent history with one other. Reports show they’d been in fights for months, and they had gotten into several fights while they were both at Greenville High School.

Teens engaging in violence is a growing problem in Greenville. Lieutenant Joe Disney says this is a violent trend his department is trying to stop.

“We’re dealing with a lot more than just these kids, also,” he says. “Arguing, starting fights with each other. We’re trying to cut that off before it gets to this. This was just an unfortunate incident that we weren’t, we weren’t able to stop it before it happened. But that’s our goal, to stop this bickering between these juveniles before it gets to this point.”

Disney says his team is still investigating and there could be more charges for the other juveniles involved.