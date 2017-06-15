Group That Sued Over Legislative districts OKs New Map

by Rashad Snell

One of two groups that sued over Alabama’s legislative districts says it accepts the state’s new map, although the other group opposes the new districts.

The Alabama Democratic Conference notified a three-judge panel this week that the map approved by Alabama legislators complies with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The Democratic group and the Legislative Black Caucus had filed a lawsuit that brought a redistricting order. They argued African-American voters were “stacked and packed” into minority districts to limit their ability to influence elections elsewhere.

However, the Legislative Black Caucus asked judges Tuesday to reject the new plan. They argue it is gerrymandered to maintain white Republican control of Alabama’s largest county, which contains the city of Birmingham.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)