Montgomery Police Investigate Fatal Shooting; Two Dead, One injured

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one injured.

Police say they responded to the 4800 block of Park Towne Way about 8 p.m. Thursday in reference to subjects shot. They say two adult males had sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to Baptist Medical Center South with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

Shortly after responding to Park Towne Way, police responded to a separate report of a subject shot in the 5800 block of Cherry Hill Road. There, they found an adult male who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say there investigation shows all three were shot in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. No arrests have been made.