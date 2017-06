Man Shot, Killed on E. South Blvd. in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’re conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting in the 500 block of E. South Blvd.

This morning at about 12:35 a.m., police and fire medics say they found a man dead of a gunshot wound at the scene. Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP if you have a tip to help solve this case.