More Rain Possible Overnight

by Ben Lang

Quite the start to Father’s Day Sunday. An small surface disturbance, called a Mesoscale Convective Vortex, positioned itself right over the river region last night. Showers and a few storms formed late last night, and became more widespread in the vicinity of this disturbance. Heavy rain and intense lightning were ongoing for several hours this morning over the river region, causing some flash flooding this morning. Some locations recorded rain totals in excess of 4 inches.

Additional storms will remain possible through at least the early evening. Don’t expect to see another situation like this morning for the overnight hours, but chances for rain and some storms will remain in the forecast. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

More rain and storms in the forecast for the start of the work week. An approaching cold front enhances our rain chances somewhat Monday and Tuesday. Then, the forecast gets even more interesting. A developing tropical system in the Caribbean could contribute to additional rainfall in our area for Wednesday through Friday. There is a lot of uncertainty on exactly where this system will track, but some indications are that even if it were to track towards Texas as some models indicate, we could still get heavy rain out of it.

Additional afternoon storms look likely next weekend. Highs will remain summer in the low 90s with plenty of humidity.