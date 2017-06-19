More Flooding Possible

by Elissia Wilson

The combination of a cold front and a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will keep rain chances high for most of the week. The main threat that our area will face over the next 2 day will be flooding. Up to 4″ of rain will be possible.

Rest of Today: A good chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy with highs int he upper 80s.

Tonight: A slight chance for isolated thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with heavy rain at times; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.