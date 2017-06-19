Photographer

Photographer

by Sharon Schaeffer

PHOTOGRAPHER

Alabama News Network is accepting applications for a News Photographer position for the local CBS station, WAKA-TV in Montgomery, AL. This job requires weekend work as needed. Candidate must have experience operating ENG equipment. Some college or technical school training preferred. This is a full time position and offers benefits. Please send tape or link with resume to Human Resources, WAKA-TV, 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36106 or email jobs@waka.com. No phone calls, please. EOE.