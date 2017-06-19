Two Women Accused of Leading Police on High-Speed Chase

by Darryl Hood

Montgomery police have arrested two women accused of leading authorities on a chase Monday afternoon.

Police say the women are suspects in a robbery in the 2500 block of Berryhill Road.

Police spotted the suspected vehicle and tried to pull them over. The women they led police on a chase until they crashed onto church property in the 100 block of Arden Drive.

Charges are pending against the suspects.

Keep checking www.alabamanews.net for updates to the story.