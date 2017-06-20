EMA Officials Prepare for Flooding Threat

by Andrew James

Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton is preparing for the threat of severe weather with Tropical Storm Cindy moving closer to the state.

“It seems to be coming up west of us which is great because we won’t take a direct impact, but we will have the east side of the storm which means we’ll have a lot of rain,” she explained.

The storm isn’t expected to directly hit Alabama, but it will bring days and days of rain.

“It’s going to be rainy, it’s going to be wet, it’s going to be a miserable couple of days but hopefully we won’t have as much heavy rain,” Thornton added.

She says now is the time to prepare for the storm and make sure your storm drains are all clear of trash or debris.