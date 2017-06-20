Gov. Ivey Declares State of Emergency in Preparation for Severe Weather

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting significant flash flooding possible Tuesday through Thursday as tropical moisture moves northward into the state.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy rain combined with the current saturated soil conditions will result in the potential for significant flash flooding, especially closer to the coast. This statewide State of Emergency is effective as ofTuesday at 10:00 a.m.

“Hurricane season is underway and that means the potential for increased tropical activity along the Gulf Coast,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “To ensure the state of Alabama is prepared, I have issued a State of Emergency effective today. This State of Emergency will guarantee state resources are on standby and are ready to assist impacted communities if necessary.”

Governor Ivey also ordered the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton activated to level three. This level of activation will allow AEMA staff to monitor the impact of the severe weather. In addition, the Alabama National Guard is being activated in preparation for the potential impact of the severe weather.

“Based on the forecast and prediction of the National Weather Service Offices for Alabama, residents need to start preparing for widespread rain totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated areas of greater than 10 inches possible throughThursday,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director, Art Faulkner said. “Being prepared for potential flood conditions is critical, because flash flooding can be a very dangerous situation.”

The State of Emergency will be effective at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until the threat diminishes.