MPS Summer School Classes Cancelled Due to Severe Weather Threat
A threat of severe weather, and the statewide State of Emergency declaration has prompted MPS officials to cancel summer school classes (both enrichment and promotional) and other summer activities for Wednesday and Thursday, June 21–22. Any Friday programs will continue as scheduled unless circumstances change.
There will be no summer feeding programs at schools Wednesday or Thursday.
Summer school staff should not report to work 6/21-6/22. Regular school staff and Central Office staff should report to work as usual.