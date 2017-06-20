Selma Police Arrest Murder Suspect, Another Still At Large

by George McDonald

Selma Police make an arrest in a capital murder case but they say a second suspect is still on the loose.

Lt. Tory Neely says 18 year old Christopher Boswell of Selma has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of Nicholas Bell.

Neely says Bell was found shot to death in his car behind a house on the 100 block of Lamar Avenue back in January.

“We received a call from a concerned citizen that there was a vehicle in the rear of a residence in the 100 block of Lamar Avenue and when officers got there on the scene they discovered Mr. Nicholas Bell deceased in his vehicle behind the driver’s seat. There were several gunshots into the vehicle and he was the victim of a homicide. He died as a result of gunshot wounds,” said Neely.

Boswell is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.

Neely says 24 year old Demarcus Dillard of Selma is also wanted in connection with the murder.

He says Dillard should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Any time you shoot a gun, kill someone, shoot in a vehicle,” said Neely.

“You’re armed and dangerous.”