Tropical Storm Cindy Brings Several Rounds of Rain

by Elissia Wilson

As Tropical Storm Cindy moves across the northern half of the Gulf of Mexico, periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms can be expected through the rest of the week.

Rest of Today: Cloudy with heavy rain at times; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Showers with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms; expect lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 80s.