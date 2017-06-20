UPDATE: Sexual Abuse, Robbery, & Kidnapping Suspect Extradited Back to Montgomery

by Rashad Snell

MPD charged Geraldo Jackson with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, and first-degree sodomy in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Jackson was taken into custody out of state by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and extradited back to Montgomery Monday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under bonds totaling $200,000.

MPD previously charged Richard Griffin, 28, and Robert Wiley, 28, in connection with this investigation.

The investigation began when police responded to the 3800 block of Day Street May 24 at about 2:30 a.m. An adult female victim advised that she was in a vehicle with friends of a family member, unknown to her, when she was driven to an area near Day Street, sexually assaulted and robbed of personal property.

He is charged with the following: