Flooding a Threat for Much of Alabama

by Ryan Stinnett

Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to be the main feature impacting our weather the rest of the week. The center of circulation is expected to come ashore around the Texas/Louisiana border early tomorrow morning. It is important NOT to focus on the circulation center and the “cone of uncertainty” in this case, copious amounts of tropical moisture and very high precipitable water values are being pulled northward 500-600 miles east of that center, and some of the heaviest rain and the highest flood threat most likely is going to be east of the cone, which includes much of Alabama. Flash flood watches cover much of the state, where rain amounts should range 2-6 inches. But, some places could see over 10 inches, with very significant flooding likely.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: As the system moves closer to shore, we are going to see periods of tropical rain and a few thunderstorms across Central Alabama, with the greatest concentration of rain over the southern two-thirds of the state. Rainfall could be heavy at times and localized flash flooding could be an issue. When it’s not raining, it will overcast. The greatest impact with any land-falling tropical system is the threat of flooding and on average rain amounts of 2-5″ are likely and a flash flood watch is in effect through at least Thursday evening. Also, since we are going to be east of the center of circulation, there will be the potential for a few isolated, small tornadoes due to the enhancement of shear with the center of the system west of us. These are possible tonight across SW Alabama, it looks as though tomorrow could yield this threat for the rest of us, so keep that in mind over the next 48 hours. .

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Better weather returns, but deep tropical moisture will stay in place, so showers and storms remain possible through the weekend across Alabama. It won’t rain continuously, and the sun will be out at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Stay weather aware and try to stay dry! Never drive through flood waters! TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!!!

Ryan