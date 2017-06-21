Tallassee Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Car Crash

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, has claimed the life of a Tallassee woman.

Kelsey Leigh Moran, 25, was killed when the 2003 Volkswagon Jetta she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Moran, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol and speed may have been factors. The crash occurred on Rock Springs Road near the intersection of Redland Road.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate