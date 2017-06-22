ADL Report on KKK Activity

by Tim Lennox

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is out with a report this morning that finds three KKK groups are active in Alabama…and that there has been a slight increase in Klan activity in the past year, despite turmoil within many groups:

“Rumors routinely surface about one Klan leader, then another, causing alliances and groups to lose members and splinter. For example, in January 2017 Bradley Jenkins’ Alabama-based United Klans of America (UKA) was banished from the Sadistic Soul’s Black & Silver Alliance following accusations that Jenkins was acting as an informant. After the rumors surfaced and the alliance was broken, several UKA members left and helped form a new group, the Global Crusader Knights. In the same vein, Texas Rebel Knights leader Lonnie “Rowdy” Coats lost members and supporters in December 2016 after someone uncovered and circulated evidence of his 1972 rape conviction. Some of his former members went on to form the Oklahoma-based Teutonic Knights.”