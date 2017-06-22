Court Costs Increase for Pike County Jail

by Danielle Wallace

Beginning in August, court costs will will rise the Pike County Courthouse. The county is in critical need of a new jail and the $35 increase will help in the effort.

“The commission understands that these increased costs are not easy on anyone,” says County Administrator Harry Sanders.

County officials say the increase will fund operating costs of a new jail and could also benefit the current facility. While some residents are in favor of the increase, others aren’t buying it.

“I think that this is necessary to ensure not only the safety of the people that are incarcerated there but also the safety of the workers,” says resident Tollie Faulk.

“That’s something that we should be able to vote on as Pike County. I feel like they shouldn’t allow that,” says resident Dereisha Shannon.

Officials say the increase will apply to all civil and criminal cases in the municipal, district and circuit courts in Pike County.

“This was determined as the best way to go about getting that done,” says Sanders.

The commission is also still considering a one and a half cent sales tax increase to fund the new jail.

“I don’t have a problem with doing the court costs but taxing the citizens I think they should just find another way to that,” says resident Jessie Jacobs.

“It’s just a matter of trying to pay for the necessary expenses,” says Sanders.

Right now, the commission hasn’t set a definite time in which they will take action on the proposed sales tax for a new jail.