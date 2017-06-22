Tornadoes Touch Down Across Alabama

by Rashad Snell

A National Weather Service meteorologist says a suspected tornado has damaged several businesses in an outlying suburb of Birmingham, Alabama.

Meteorologist Jason Holmes said buildings, including a liquor store and a fast food restaurant, were reported damaged in the suburban community of Fairfield, west of the city. He said it appeared one person has been injured but he had no details.

Holmes also told The Associated Press that trees were down and buildings were reported damaged along the Interstate 20 corridor on the southwestern outskirts of Birmingham.

The Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the Birmingham area earlier Thursday afternoon. Another had been issued for Tuscaloosa and Bibb Counties elsewhere in the state as remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy pushed through the Southeast.

Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, said a state liquor store in Fairfield received “significant damage” and one employee was injured when the storm hit.