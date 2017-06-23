Biscuits Fall to Biscuits on First Day of Grand Re-Opening Ceremonies

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (0-1) lost their first-game of the second-half to the Birmingham Barons (1-0), falling to their North Division rivals by a score of 5-2 on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits have now lost four of their last six games at home to the Barons.

Greg Harris (3-7) was sensational through four-innings for the Biscuits, retiring 11 of the 12 Barons hitters he faced to keep the game scoreless, but lost control in the fifth, issuing three-consecutive walks to load the bases. That set up Alfredo Gonzalez who hit a bases-clearing three-run triple to give the Barons a 3-0 lead. The Massachusetts native went five innings surrendering three runs on two hits while striking out three in a loss. It was just the second-time Harris has allowed three or more earned runs when pitching exactly five innings.

Montgomery would make things interesting in the sixth, when Justin Williams led off the inning with a walk, and then a pitch from Jordan Guerrero (3-7) hit Grant Kay, before Justin O’Conner grounded out to second to advance Williams to third. That set up a scoring opportunity for Nick Ciuffo, who delivered with a sac fly to right to make it 3-1. Guerrero pitched 5.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits while striking out six in the win.

Biscuits reliever Yoel Espinal entered in the seventh and loaded the bases by throwing 12 straight balls, before being replaced by Jordan Harrison. Harrison surrendered a run by walking Alfredo Gonzalez, and then Eddy Alvarez swatted an RBI-groundout to put the Barons up, 5-1. Justin O’Conner snapped Brandon Brennan scoreless inning streak at 20 innings, when he smacked an RBI-double in the eighth to make it a 5-2 game.