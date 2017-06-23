Chef’s Corner with Stacey Little: Loaded Baked Potato Salad
Author: Stacey Little | Southern Bite
Serves: 5 to 6
Ingredients
- 3 lbs red-skinned potatoes
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- salt
- pepper
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 (8-ounce) package Borden® Sharp Cheddar Shredded Cheese (about 2 cups)
- 1 (3-ounce) package real bacon bits
- 5 green onions, sliced
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Wash and cut the potatoes into ¾-inch cubes. Place the potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with the olive oil. Stir to coat the potatoes in the oil then sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and tender when pierced with a knife. Allow the potatoes to cool.
- In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, and apple cider vinegar. Mix well. In a large bowl, toss the cool potatoes with the dressing, cheese, bacon, and sliced onions. Allow to rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to develop.
