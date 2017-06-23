Selma Social Groups Unite to Perform Community Service Events

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A group of social clubs in Selma are teaming up to give back to the community by providing a hot meal to area senior citizens.

Members from more than a dozen savings and motorcycle clubs are preparing to feed more than 200 area senior citizens at an event at Saturday in Selma.

Organizers say the event part of an effort to get more involved and make a difference in the community.

They say seniors will also be given free toiletry gift packs.

Jennifer Rogers is is a member of Take Ova Motorcycle Club.

“These type of event go on in other cities and we participate in those events in other cities so we decided why not do it here for our elderly in our own city, where we’re from,” said Rogers.

The event is from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm Saturday at Jericho’s Hall at 2314 Hwy 80 East.