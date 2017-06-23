Severe Threat Diminishing; Nice Summer Cooldown Next Week

by Ben Lang

Tropical storm Cindy certainly had its impacts across the river region, but the heavy rains that caused flash flooding are finally gone. The center of Cindy’s circulation is currently in western Tennessee, and will be moving northeast well away from the area tonight. There is a very low threat for severe weather this afternoon, primarily in the form of isolated spin up tornadoes. The best chance would be across our northwest, but the chance looks lower than it was Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon.

The remnants of Cindy will exit stage right later on tonight. However, abundant moisture left over in the area will result in storms this weekend. Lingering storms are possible overnight, as some of the activity ongoing across north AL sinks south this evening. Widely scattered storms are possible Saturday afternoon across central AL. It will still be warm and muggy, with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will begin pushing into north AL on Sunday. Storms will be possible Sunday afternoon, especially across south Alabama, but coverage will be scattered in nature. The front fully pushes through the area Sunday night, and that means very nice weather ahead for Sunday.

Below normal temperatures will sunny skies expected Monday and Tuesday. Lows may even drop into the upper 50s in some spots on Sunday through Tuesday night. Afternoon Highs for Monday and Tuesday will only be in the mid 80s, and humidity will remain low. The fine weather continues into Wednesday. The chance for afternoon pop-up storms returns on Thursday through the weekend, with afternoon highs gradually warming to the low 90s.