More Sun Today, but Rain and Storms Remain

by Ryan Stinnett

The remnant circulation of Cindy will be near Memphis today, and Alabama remains in a airmass loaded with deep tropical moisture. Rain chances are much lower today as the greatest threat for rain and storms will be across the northern half of the state, but we are still going to see the threat of rain and storms in the southern half of the state. Any storms that form will have lightning and torrential rainfall, which could lead to isolated flash flooding.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A surface front will approach from the north, and the weather stays unsettled tomorrow with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. But, for now, severe weather is not expected as the remnant circulation from Cindy will be well to the northeast of Alabama. The rain tomorrow won’t be continuous, and the sun should break out at times. Then, finally, on Sunday drier continental air drops in from the north, and we expect a good supply of sunshine with lower humidity the farther north you head in the state. Any showers Sunday should be confined to the southern third of the state, and even there they will be scattered in nature.

NEXT WEEK: Alabama gets a good chance to dry out. We are forecasting mostly sunny pleasant days, clear cool nights, and low humidity values for June in Alabama. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, while nights will see lower 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Ryan