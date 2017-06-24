Greenville Police Holds First Cops and Kids Day

by Caitlyn Cline

Greenville Police held the first Cops and Kids Day outreach program for the city of Greenville. Kids were able learn about how officers do their jobs all while having fun.

Kids and Cops Day was designed to make kids feel comfortable around police officers. All six divisions of Greenville Law enforcement were on display, from Animal Control, to the Special Response Team, to the School Resource Officers. Kids could sit in the police cars and turn on the lights and sirens, then run to the next booth to have their faces painted, play with puppies at another stop, then run to the inflatable bounce houses.

Other first responders in the city also came out to the event. The Greenville Emergency Medical Services ambulance, Greenville Fire Department firetruck, and the Life Flight helicopter made stops by the police department to help kids see what those first responders do every day.

“We’re approachable, you can come up and talk to us,” says Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. “It’s not the stereotype that many people think, you know. We are out here to do a job that we have to do, we’re gonna do it well and do it professionally, but we’re also friendly and we believe in protecting out community, that’s what we’re all about.”

There were also hotdogs and hamburgers available to everyone, plus a prize drawing every hour. Lovvorn says he hopes to continue the event and make it an annual tradition.