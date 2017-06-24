Some Very Nice Summer Days Ahead

by Ben Lang

We’ll keep the chance for some showers and storms in the forecast for this evening. A cold front will be pushing through the area tonight, finally kicking out the rain for most of us. The front will also bring in drier air that will make it feel much better. For Sunday, we may still have some lingering showers or storms across south Alabama, but as we enter Monday, I think the area will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s Sunday and Mid to upper 80s Monday. Overnight lows will be quite cool and near record territory for Sunday through Tuesday night. Its possible some locations fall into the upper 50s overnight.

We will be back to more of a summertime norm by Thursday. Our winds become more southeasterly, and the increase in gulf moisture will lend itself to some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity. Highs will be near 90 again Thursday, and overnight lows will only fall into the upper 60s to around 70 again. This will be the pattern for Friday through next weekend as well.