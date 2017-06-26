A Dry Spell !

by Shane Butler

Looks like a little drier weather pattern for a change. High pressure builds across the region leading to mostly sunny and drier conditions. Temps will warm and approach 90 degrees through midweek. You can’t keep dry weather around here long during the summer. Moisture will be on the increase and we could see a few showers/t-storms Wednesday afternoon. We see a much better chance for showers and t-storms during the latter half of the week. Scattered showers and t-storms will be around for the upcoming weekend as well. The late week and weekend rain activity will be more typical summer-time conditions we are familiar with around here.