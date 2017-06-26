Dr. Reginald Eggleston Named Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has confirmed that Dr. Reginald Eggleston has been named as the new superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools. He was appointed to the position by state School Supt. Michael Sentance. Currently, the state is intervening in Montgomery’s school system in the hopes of making academic improvements.

Earlier today, current Montgomery Public Schools Supt. Margaret Allen announced her retirement after more than 40 years with the school system in various positions.

Eggleston has been the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of the state intervention into Montgomery Public Schools. He is a former assistant superintendent in Mobile and had been a candidate for superintendent positions in Butler County and Selma in recent years.