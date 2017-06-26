Two Juveniles Shot, One Killed at Montgomery Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a shooting this afternoon has left a 9-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy with injuries.

The shooting happened at a home on Coral Lane, just off Norman Bridge Road.

Police aren’t releasing many details, other than to say the two juveniles were hit by a single round.

Police say the shooter is also a juvenile and is related to the 9-year-old who was killed. Police say the shooter is in custody pending possible charges related to the reckless handling of a gun.

Meanwhile, Montgomery Public Schools will have counselors available at Seth Johnson Elementary School Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for students, parents, staff or anyone else in need of assistance.