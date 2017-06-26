Two Juveniles Shot, One Killed at Montgomery Home

Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a shooting this afternoon has left a 9-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy with injuries.

The shooting happened at a home on Coral Lane, just off Norman Bridge Road.

Police aren’t releasing many details, other than to say the two juveniles were hit by a single round.

Police say the shooter is also a juvenile and is related to the 9-year-old who was killed. Police say the shooter is in custody pending possible charges related to the reckless handling of a gun.

Meanwhile, Montgomery Public Schools will have counselors available at Seth Johnson Elementary School Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for students, parents, staff or anyone else in need of assistance.

 

Related Posts

Perry Co. Officials Deal with TS Cindy Aftermath
Dr. Reginald Eggleston Named Superintendent of Mon...
Husband and Wife Accused of Stealing More Than 100...
Macon Co. Jailer, Investigator Arrested