Man and Woman Found Dead Inside Auburn Home

by Rashad Snell

A man and woman have been found dead in an Alabama home.

Auburn police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey tells local media a 40-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were found dead Saturday afternoon in an Auburn home. Police had been responding to a welfare concern when they went to the residence.

Dorsey says police believe the deaths resulted from a domestic incident.

The victims are not being publicly identified until next of kin has been notified. The Alabama Department of Forensic Science is also investigating.

Further information has not been released.

