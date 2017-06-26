New Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Urban and Rural Development Named

by Rashad Snell

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) on Monday announced that State Rep. Randall Shedd (R – Cullman) will serve as chairman of the new House Standing Committee on Urban and Rural Development, a panel that will focus its attention on combatting the pockets of poverty that exist across the state by addressing issues like broadband access, infrastructure, and other factors contributing to impoverished areas.

“For the past several years, Alabama has led the nation in attracting new jobs, opportunities, and industrial development, but there are areas of our state that still struggle economically, and they deserve our attention,” McCutcheon said. “Since joining the Alabama House, Rep. Shedd has promoted the need for development initiatives in both urban and rural areas, so his expertise and interest in this area makes him the ideal candidate to chair this committee.”

Shedd said he looks forward to tackling the challenges that leading the panel offers and pledges to work toward more prosperity and opportunity for all of Alabama’s citizens.

“Every Alabamian, no matter where they live, deserves the chance at a good-paying job and an honest day’s work, and, as chairman of this committee, I will do everything in my power to provide it to them,” Shedd said. “I appreciate the confidence that Speaker McCutcheon has placed in me, and I can promise that the bills, measures, and ideas that come before my committee will get a thorough vetting and a fair hearing.”

Prior to his election to the Alabama House in 2013, Shedd served as chairman of the Cullman County Commission and as mayor of Fairview, Alabama. He was previously employed as the director of the Cullman County Commission on Aging.

McCutcheon announced that other members of the new committee are: Vice Chairman David Standridge (R-Hayden), Ranking DemocratThomas Jackson (D-Thomasville), Louise Alexander (D-Bessemer), Prince Chestnut (D-Selma), Danny Crawford (R-Athens), Dickie Drake (R-Leeds), Bob Fincher (R-Woodland), Ralph Howard (D-Greensboro), Margie Wilcox(R-Mobile), Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa).