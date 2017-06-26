Perry Co. Officials Deal with TS Cindy Aftermath

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Perry County officials says the county is still dealing with the impact of Tropical Storm Cindy.

EMA Director Deandrae Kimbrough says the storm dropped about eight inches of rain on the county and flooded about ten roads.

Kimbrough says eight roads are still currently closed to the public.

He says crews have started making some repairs and could have most of them back open by the end of the week.

“I think we’re free of rain for the next couple of days, so if it could get dried out and water could get back to its normal level, we can go in and repair the roads, hopefully in a short amount of time but it all depends on the weather,” said Kimbrough.

County commissioner Cedric Hudson says all the rain also magnified an on-going problem with a leaky roof at the Courthouse Annex II.

“We got a tremendous amount of water coming into the building and I don’t believe we had potential equipment damage but we might,” said Hudson.

He said the leaks could also cause health issues for the people who work in the building.

“You know its always a potential when moisture in a building coming in, you’re going to have mold eventually follow.”