Sunny & Dry Days Ahead…Finally

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY-THURSDAY: We are going to see mainly sunny comfortable days, clear cool nights, and low humidity. Highs for the week ahead will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and overall much of the week will be dry and very nice for June in Alabama.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: By late Thursday and into Friday, our pattern begins to change and out flow switches back from the south meaning moisture will begin to return, and a few widely scattered showers are possible by Friday with more humid conditions.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The Atlantic is clear and no tropical system is expected the next five days. The eastern Pacific has Tropical Storms Dora, who is expected to reach hurricane strength in the coming days, but is not expected to impact land.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: A more standard summer weather pattern is expected next weekend. We should see very warm and humid days with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Expect dry morning, with scattered afternoon showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a marvelous Monday!!!

Ryan