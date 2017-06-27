Alabama is only the 27th Most Patriotic State?

WalletHub says it's so!

by Tim Lennox

The website WalletHub came up with the rankings…they list Virginia as the most patriotic and New Jersey as the least.

The states to the East and West of Alabama rank higher.

Top 20 Most Patriotic States 1 Virginia 11 Maine 2 Alaska 12 South Dakota 3 Wyoming 13 New Hampshire 4 South Carolina 14 Oklahoma 5 Colorado 15 Kansas 6 Washington 16 Nebraska 7 Hawaii 17 Maryland 8 Idaho 18 Utah 9 Georgia 19 Arizona 10 North Carolina 20 Mississippi

