Juvenile Charged with Reckless Murder in Coral Lane Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a shooting this afternoon has left a 9-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old boy with injuries.

The shooting happened at a home on Coral Lane, just off Norman Bridge Road.

Police aren’t releasing many details, other than to say the two juveniles were hit by a single round.

“Unfortunately a 9-year-old has been pronounced deceased by a gunshot wound that was a result of another juvenile who had a firearm,” said Capt. Regina Duckett.

Police say the shooter is also a juvenile and is related to the 9-year-old who was killed. Police say the shooter is in custody and has been charged with reckless murder.

“My heart goes out to both sides of the family because both parents are hurting,” said neighbor Betty Kennedy.

Meanwhile, Montgomery Public Schools will have counselors available at Seth Johnson Elementary School Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for students, parents, staff or anyone else in need of assistance.

The 9-year-old’s death is the third shooting death this year involving a juvenile in Montgomery.