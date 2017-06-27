The Latest: 911 Calls Led to Military Post Lockdown

by Stefanie Hicks

Th e commander of an Alabama military post says two 911 calls about a potential active shooter prompted a lockdown at the installation but no shooter was ever found and no shots were fired.

Col. Tom Holliday, the garrison commander at Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, said Tuesday afternoon that the 911 calls came from a building on the installation. He says the lockdown worked as planned and believes that the military post did not overreact.

He says there will be an investigation and officials are looking into the possibility of a hoax.

An active shooter drill planned for Wednesday will not be held.

