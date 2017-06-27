Moisture On The Increase

by Shane Butler

Moisture is once again on the increase and this will lead to a chance for showers and t-storms. The Gulf of Mexico is opening up and sending a feed of moisture our way. We start to see a few showers Wednesday but it looks like late week will be the better chance for rain. Showers and t-storms will develop each day and in turn daytime high temps drop off a bit. We should see this active weather pattern stick around for the upcoming weekend. The 4th of July holiday is coming up next Tuesday and we think the chance for storm will have back down by then. In the mean time, we should experience warm and humid conditions until further notice.