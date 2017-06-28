90+ Degree Heat Ahead !

by Shane Butler

An active weather pattern is ahead right through the upcoming weekend. Daily showers and t-storms will develop especially during the afternoon hours. The main threats with storm development will be heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. When it’s not raining, you can expect hot and humid conditions. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s over the weekend into early next week. The 4th of July Holiday is looking typical for summertime. Look for partly sunny skies to give way to scattered pm showers and t-storms.