Burglars Drive Truck into Dallas Co. Convenience Store

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama News Network–

Authorities in Dallas County are searching for burglary suspects who drove a truck into a convenience store early Wednesday morning and stole an ATM.

Capt. Mike Granthum says the suspects used a stolen heavy-duty truck as a battering ram to get inside.

The store is located in the Safford community on the corner of Highways 5 and 66.

Granthum says once inside, the suspects tied a chain around the ATM and ripped it right out of the floor.

“They actually disconnected the ATM machine and lodged it against a tree, then they used the front of the vehicle to ram this ATM machine until it burst,” said Granthum.

“And once they were able to get inside the ATM machine they removed an undetermined amount of cash.”

Granthum says the truck used in the burglary was stolen from Montgomery County.

He says the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.