EPA Withdraws the 2015 Clean Water Rule

by Rashad Snell

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries John McMillan, along with fellow National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) members, applaud the EPA’s decision to withdraw the 2015 Clean Water Rule and recodify the previous regulations. NASDA represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries, and directors of the departments of agriculture in all fifty states and four U.S. territories. As a group, they work together to advance sound agricultural policy that benefits all farmers and consumers.

Following yesterday’s decision the NASDA organization released this statement:

“The EPA has sided with state and local governments, farmers, landowners, and small businesses in their decision to rescind this burdensome regulation. The 2015 rule lacked clarity, and was fraught with procedural concerns and violations of congressional intent, making it necessary to start over with a new rule that protects clean water and respects state regulatory authority. State laws and programs partner with EPA, farmers and ranchers, and local entities to protect clean water every day. We look forward to working cooperatively with the EPA in developing – and eventually implementing – a new rule.”

Commissioner McMillan added, “Alabama farmers, forest owners, and landowners across the nation, exercise conservation practices to ensure clean water for themselves and their neighbors every day. They have the most vested interest in preserving the water and soil on their land so that it continues to remain healthy and productive for generations to come.” He continued, “The opportunity to work together and develop a new rule that takes into account clear and realistic guidelines is a responsibility we all are ready to undertake. After all, everyone lives downstream.”