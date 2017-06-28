River Region United Way Day of Action

by Andrew James

It may be summertime but you won’t find any empty classrooms at Davis Elementary School as they host the Wild for Reading program this week. The River Region United Way is partnering to encourage students to read more.

Students are taking part in reading activities, arts & crafts and even character parades. News Anchor Stefanie Hicks and Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett were two of many volunteers for the event Wednesday.

“The love of reading can open whole new worlds, and the love of reading learned early can really change a person’s life in terms of how they want to plan for their future,” explained Ann Cooper with the River Region United Way.

If you are interested in volunteering with the United Way visit their website.