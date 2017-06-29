$253,000 Project to Improve Runway Safety at Troy Municipal Airport

by Danielle Wallace

Each year, there are 50,000 operations at the Troy Municipal Airport.

“80 percent is going to be rotary wing. with Fort Rucker close by they use our airport a lot and the twenty percent is general aviation,” says Michelle Conway, Project Engineer.

That’s just one reason why it’s important to ensure runway safety. This week the city approved a $253,000 project that will do exactly that-improve the airport’s runway intersection.

“There hasn’t been any incidents at the intersection itself but we do know that there has been some confusion with pilots that may not know the airport really well, who land here to get gas or fuel or to visit Troy,” says Conway.

Right now, the airport has three intersecting runways. The project will remove portions of one of these runways, that has been closed for several years. It also removes portions of some of the airport’s taxi lanes that are not needed.

“It can be a little confusing at that intersection,” says Conway.

Officials believe the project will change the way pilots maneuver properly.

Once complete, getting around the airport should be easy.

“As they taxi they will know which direction is a more clear direction,” says Conway.

The project is set to get underway in August or September of this year with a 60 day completion.