An Alabama University President is in the Top Ten

He makes the most money of all public college and university presidents in Alabama.
Posted:

by Tim Lennox

The Chronicle of Higher Education is out with a yearly list of the highest paid public college and university presidents in the U.S.:The top 10 earners in fiscal year 2016, and UAB’s President is on the list:

Name Institution Total annual compensation

Michael Crow Arizona State University $1,554,058
William McRaven University of Texas System $1,500,000
John Sharp Texas A&M University System $1,280,438
W. Kent Fuchs University of Florida $1,102,862
Michael McRobbie Indiana University System $1,067,074
Eric Barron Pennsylvania State University at University Park $1,039,717
Michael Drake Ohio State University $1,034,574
Michael Young Texas A&M University at College Station $1,000,000
Jean Robillard University of Iowa $929,045*
Raymond Watts University of Alabama at Birmingham $890,000**

*Partial-year compensation
** Compensation provided by college for calendar year 2016, not fiscal year 2016
6/28/2017 9:39:21 AM (GMT -5:00)

For the ten highest-paid Alabama public colleges and university presidents, go HERE.

