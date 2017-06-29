Montgomery Man Arrested in Connection to Making Bomb Threats

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Fire/Rescue has arrested a Montgomery man in connection with making terrorist threats on two separate dates.

MF/R charged Lamar Flynn, 49, with two counts of making terrorist threats and placed him in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under bonds totaling $30,000.

MF/R initiated a criminal investigation on June 19 following a bomb threat in which the suspect claimed to have placed explosive devices at two specific locations in the city. Those locations were cleared, and no devices were located.

Similarly, another bomb threat was called in on June 27. This time, the suspect advised he placed two bombs in city locations, claimed that he was a suicide bomber and vowed to blow up police and himself. The areas were evacuated, and again, no explosive devices were found.

During the course of the investigation, MF/R identified Flynn as the suspect and took him into custody on Wednesday, June 28. MF/R’s investigation is continuing, and no additional information is available for public release at this time.