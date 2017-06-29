Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery police have identified the victim of Wednesday afternoon’s fatal shooting.

The victim is identified as 29-year-old Curtis Vaughn of Montgomery. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Garden Street.

Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional victims, an adult father and his young son, were found on Broadway Street after leaving the scene on Garden Street by personal vehicle. They both received non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness line at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.