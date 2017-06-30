Afternoon Storms for The Holiday Weekend

by Ben Lang

The summery pattern will continue for the long independence day weekend. Showers and storms will continue to be a likelihood especially for the afternoon and early evening for the next several days.

For tonight, showers and storms will continue to wind down. We may see a few more isolated pop-ups overnight, but not widespread rain. Lows will be in the mid 70s. A complex of thunderstorms over the Arkansas Ozarks will treck towards Northwest Alabama overnight. Though those storms weaken, they may leave an outflow boundary that will trigger additional storms for Saturday afternoon. Look for highs in the low 90s to make for another hot and humid afternoon. These storms will wind back down for Saturday night, and we should be left with a warm and muggy night, with lows in the mid 70s.

Heat will slowly build through the next several days. By the middle of next week, we may see our first mid-90s temperature readings in the afternoon across the area. Showers and storms will be possible especially for the afternoon on the fourth of July. There may be a few left over around the time fireworks shows are going on, so this will be something to be aware of for any outdoor plans.