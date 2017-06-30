Alabama Shakespeare Festival Names New Artistic Director

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival has named a new artistic director. After a year-long search, Rick Dildine has been appointed by the ASF Board of Directors, becoming only the fourth artistic director in its 45-year history.

Dildine is an Arkansas native and is currently the Artistic Director/Executive Director at Shakespeare Festival St. Louis. In his eight years there, attendance has grown 55% and contributed revenue by 38%, according to a release from ASF.

Dildine will replace Geoffrey Sherman, who is retiring July 14 after being Producing Artistic Director for the Alabama Shakespeare Festival for the past 12 years.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery is among the largest Shakespeare theatres in the world. It has been in Montgomery since 1985, after moving from Anniston.