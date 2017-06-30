Authorities Search for Convicted Sex Offender

by Rashad Snell

In 2001, Damion Stowes was convicted of 2nd Degree Rape of a 15-year old female.

Stowes is now wanted for Violation of Community Notification Act Grand Jury Indictment. He has failed to register as a sex offender.

Investigators believe Stowes maybe operating as a barber in the Montgomery metro area. He is also known to have connections to Union Springs, Alex City, and Auburn areas.

If you know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!